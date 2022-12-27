Redesign efforts are underway at Ballard Inn and Restaurant after the 37-year-old property, formerly owned by local chef Budi Kazali, was sold in September to business partners Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer for $1,075,000.
Kazali and his family purchased the property in 2004, and operated the AAA Four Diamond-designated lodge and eatery, which was built in 1985 and sits among buildings dating back to the 1880s, when Ballard was a stop along an important stretch of the stagecoach route.
“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be lucky enough to own something as special as The Ballard Inn," said Ringer. "At my core, I am the type of person who strives to have a positive impact on the people I meet, whether family, friends, work colleagues, folks in the community, or Inn guests. I am honored to be an ambassador of one of the crown jewels of the area, and I take that responsibility to heart."
The new owners say they have retained some of Inn’s prior staff, providing them with added responsibility and management duties in an attempt to foster their careers in the hospitality industry.
"They are appreciated, valued, and pushed to learn," said Hyldahl. "We count on them, and they count on us."
Ringer, a broker and principal in commercial real estate from Southern California whose family has called Santa Ynez their part-time home since 2015 along with Pacific Palisades, said though changes are in order, preserving what works is equally important.
“The Inn is so loved by so many, but it is time for another edit, just to add a more current splash of flavor and to bring the entire concept to the next level," Ringer said. "We’re keeping the elements which have served everyone well over the years, and adding to those for this entertaining next phase of the Inn’s life."
In addition to a design and branding refresh, new concepts and expanded food and beverage programming are being worked out. Plans to reopen the temporarily-shuttered restaurant are set for early 2023, a hotel spokeswoman said, though the hotel still is open and taking reservations.
At the helm of The Ballard Inn’s new creative direction and interiors is Whitney Able Melnick of Santa Ynez Valley-based firm, R2PxDESIGN, which has already employed new design features including black patina accents throughout the Inn’s grand lobby and interior dining room, as well as the trim on the two-story building’s exterior. Added color elements can also be found on the library walls, in watering closets, and in guest suites.
In the kitchen, new Executive Chef Brendan Collins has cued up locally-sourced menus — with a hint of Southern flavor — that include an array of vegetable-based dishes, fresh seafood and beef menu items, and a signature cola-brined fried chicken.
A second dining concept, to be located outdoors, and centered around a wood-fire oven, is also in the works, the hotel property announced. Further details about the expanded dining concepts are expected to be announced closer to the restaurant's reopening.
Hyldahl, a commercial real estate professional from Chicago who now calls the Santa Ynez Valley home with his family, said that despite a tough two years the industry endured during the pandemic, the local economy "not only survived, but thrived."
"Santa Ynez Valley’s food scene has progressed beyond what most would have imagined possible — our farms and ranches are quite literally blossoming with fresh produce and proteins, and our hospitality industry is hot,” Hyldahl said. "I am committing this next stage of my life to spending time with my family and watching our son grow, but I’ve also been searching for a platform which would allow me to contribute to our new community, to authentically help people."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.