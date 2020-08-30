'I want to give back': Santa Maria barber Alberto Ugalde aims to be a mayor for the community

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of profiles on the candidates running for mayor of Santa Maria in the Nov. 3 election. In the coming weeks, profiles will also be published for mayoral candidates Alice Patino and Will Smith, as well as the five candidates for the City Council 1st and 2nd District seats.

After barbering for 10 years in Santa Maria and forming strong community connections along the way, Alberto Ugalde is ready to make a difference in his hometown in a new way — by running for mayor in the Nov. 3 election.

Ugalde will be running against incumbent Alice Patino and challenger Will Smith for the seat in an election that includes races for the City Council District 1 and 2 seats and the positions of city treasurer and city clerk.

Sitting in Landmark Barbers Shaving Parlor and Lounge on South Broadway, which he has owned for the past five years, 30-year-old Ugalde discussed the deep connections he has made with clients over the years, his involvement in the community and his passion for the city.

"I want to give back to the community that’s been so good to me, so that’s why I’m running for mayor. I’m trying to do what’s right for this community," he said.

While working as a barber, Ugalde has made a point to help the community, offering free hair cuts to kids who committed to getting good grades in school and volunteering his services to clients at the Veterans Hall and Harvest Community Center.