'I saw the need': Stand 4 One founder Veronica Williams named Peace Prize nominee

Veronica Williams, founder of Stand 4 One, a local grassroots nonprofit with a mission to support and empower Santa Barbara County youth, has been named the sixth nominee for the Lompoc Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize. She is being recognized for her community action that continues to serve area children and their families.

She and a team of volunteers more recently coordinated a free, outdoor Halloween event, which drew 800 children for an evening of fun and prizes while offering a safe alternative to families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She also is managing for the second year a turkey dinner drive in partnership with area grocers, which will feed a number of local families who might not otherwise afford a Thanksgiving spread.

"There are so many families that need [support],“ said Williams, a Lompoc resident and longtime child care provider. "You never know what kids are going through. Some of these same kids are the ones I‘m watching. I saw the need."

Lompoc born and raised, Williams remembers every Lompoc school she attended and the house where she grew up on B Street and Hickory. She said it was there that her parents taught her a sense of love and responsibility.