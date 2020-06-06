'I refuse to be silent.' Councilwoman Gloria Soto speaks out against online harassment, death threats

When Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto was on the campaign trail in 2018, she said preparation for online harassment was just another part of her training.
Now, after harassment and death threats on social media stemming from her support of immigrant rights and the Black Lives Matter movement, Soto is advocating for women in office who use their platforms to speak out about human rights issues.
In a Tuesday tweet and Instagram post, Soto shared that she had been targeted with "vicious harassment" on social media over the past two weeks, which she later said included racial slurs and death threats over Instagram and Facebook.
"The initial comments I got that were more like death threats on Instagram were really around immigrant rights. That’s when those aggressive comments began. Then again as we were leading up to the Black Lives Matter movement, unfortunately one of my really good friends got dragged into it," Soto said.
Soto noted that becoming a target isn't an uncommon experience for female public figures, especially those in office.
According to a 2017 study by Amnesty International, female politicians and journalists are harassed over Twitter every 30 seconds, with women of color 34% more likely than white women to be targets.
Black women specifically are 84% more likely than white women to be mentioned in "abusive or problematic tweets," according to the study.
"A lot of the focus has been on what I’ve experienced, but so many women go through this ... powerful women, especially women of color, will be subjected to this," she said.
While the hateful comments have been reported to the police department and Soto said she has support from other council members, she still faces fears about speaking out.
Now looking back on the campaign trail, she said it's "troubling" that online harassment was something she was told to expect as a woman of color running for office.
That, coupled with in-your-face acts of racism, such as when a citizen asked Soto if she was "an illegal" when she was campaigning, before slamming the door in her face, can severely inhibit women like herself from making a difference, Soto said.
"I think it’s important for people to know that women are being forced to drop out of political races because of racism and the threats that are thrown out to them and their families. It’s unfortunate. It’s really unfortunate," she said.
Despite the fears around continuing to speak up, Soto appeared at a Thursday solidarity rally organized by the local NAACP branch, sharing her support for the black community.
“It is not enough not to be racist, we must be anti-racist. For allies like myself we must dismantle anti-blackness in our communities,” she shouted to a crowd of 200 people. "Black lives matter!"
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
