'I pray all day long': Louis Meza hoping for recovery of wife, fighting COVID-19 in the ICU

Santa Marian Louis Meza talks about his experience with COVID-19: 'It's not just the common cold, it is worse' After Louis and Melissa Meza were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, Louis decided to inform the community about the devastating impact of the virus on his family in hopes of convincing the public to take it more seriously.

Despite the worry and grief he is experiencing, Louis, 47, said he is trying to remain positive and stay strong for Melissa, who he said is able to talk using Facetime with the help of Marian nurses.

"The hospital has been incredibly supportive. I talk to her, tell her that her kids miss her, I miss her, that she needs to keep fighting, that her parents miss her. I'm looking forward to that day when I can just hold her and hug her," Louis said from his home.

Melissa, an operations employee at Mechanics Bank, is deeply loved in the community for her kindness and generosity, Louis said. The two met in high school, and have been married for 24 years.

"She’s very kindhearted. She would do everything, as I would, for anybody," he said.

Breanna, Louis and Melissa's 22-year-old daughter, said if she was the one who was sick, she knows her mother would do everything she could to help her, even if she was sick herself.

"She's the type that would help somebody else out before herself ... that's just the kind of mom she is," said Breanna, who is living in Japan.

