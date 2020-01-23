'I'm not for sale': Lompoc vigil aims to spread awareness about human trafficking

Brian Jaramillo, the director of pupil support services for Lompoc Unified School District, issued a challenge to those in attendance.

Jaramillo noted that he is a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers and is particularly excited to see them play in this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 2. He pointed out that one dark side of the Super Bowl, however, is the alarming amount of people who are trafficked in the host city each year.

While Jaramillo noted that the sad statistics — 169 people were reportedly arrested for, and 18 people rescued from, human trafficking around Atlanta in the days surrounding the 2019 Super Bowl — are not the fault of the NFL or the host cities, he said that they are something we should all keep in mind when we are enjoying entertainment like professional football.

“Human trafficking around the Super Bowl is not any worse than any other event of similar size,” he said. “What I'm saying is there's a time for entertainment and there's a time for action. … That time is now.