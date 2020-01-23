'I'm not for sale': Lompoc vigil aims to spread awareness about human trafficking

A student at Pioneer Valley High School was surprised recently when she received a text message from an unknown number offering her hundreds of dollars if she replied back with pictures of herself.
Thanks to her involvement with a club at the school that deals with sexual violence, the teenager shared the message with a counselor and did not take the stranger up on his or her offer.
On Thursday night, that same student, while surrounded by classmates, shared the alarming text message with the community at-large during a human trafficking vigil hosted by the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center at Lompoc's Foursquare Church.
“This is how human traffickers start with our teens,” said Angela Collins, a crisis intervention consultant at Pioneer Valley High who stood alongside the unnamed student at the emotional event. “We know that social media is big. [Traffickers are] on their phones, tablets — you know, all of their devices.”
Indeed, much of the 90-minute vigil was focused on protecting children and teenagers. A key aspect of doing that, according to several speakers, is to spread awareness so that everyone — males and females ranging from kids to adults — is able to pick up on signs in the event that they or someone around them could be involved in trafficking.
The vigil, which was attended by about 80 community members, was held in connection with January being recognized nationally as Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
It also proved timely in another respect: Earlier Thursday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced that 34-year-old David Johnson had pleaded guilty as charged in a human trafficking sex case stemming from an arrest in 2017.
Johnson had been charged with, among other things, convincing an 18-year-old woman to move from Florida to be with him in California, where he allegedly forced her into prostitution and trafficked her throughout the West Coast.
Ann McCarty, the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis Center, expressed gratitude for Johnson’s arrest and guilty plea, which leaves him facing a maximum of 57 years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 19.
“We appreciate the hard work that went into making this case, from the investigators to the advocates to the filing district attorney, and I just have to say thank you,” she said. “They ended a cycle of violence and prohibited him from having more victims.”
Multiple speakers at Thursday’s vigil stressed that human trafficking is an issue that affects all communities.
“Lompoc, Santa Maria, the surrounding cities — we are considered to be small, but I'm here today to say that big things are happening in our community, such as human trafficking,” said Kathleen Ramos, a counselor with the Rape Crisis Center. “It is up to all of us to share our knowledge and educate the youth who are being affected by this, and it's time for us to say, ‘No more; we're not afraid to talk about this topic.”
Brian Jaramillo, the director of pupil support services for Lompoc Unified School District, issued a challenge to those in attendance.
Jaramillo noted that he is a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers and is particularly excited to see them play in this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 2. He pointed out that one dark side of the Super Bowl, however, is the alarming amount of people who are trafficked in the host city each year.
While Jaramillo noted that the sad statistics — 169 people were reportedly arrested for, and 18 people rescued from, human trafficking around Atlanta in the days surrounding the 2019 Super Bowl — are not the fault of the NFL or the host cities, he said that they are something we should all keep in mind when we are enjoying entertainment like professional football.
“Human trafficking around the Super Bowl is not any worse than any other event of similar size,” he said. “What I'm saying is there's a time for entertainment and there's a time for action. … That time is now.
“I challenge you to one action tonight,” he later added. “Whatever conversation you have over the next two weeks about the Super Bowl or about a TV show, a movie, or a funny video on YouTube, have the same number of conversations about human trafficking. Increase awareness. Talk about what we can do in our homes, in our schools, in our community.”
Along with the speakers, the vigil also included skits put together by students from Pioneer Valley and Lompoc high schools — including one in which preschoolers chanted “I’m not for sale” — along with videos from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne and the Center for Missing Children, a dance performance from Danza Azteca La Purisima, and a spoken word and dance performance from a group of women from Recovery Way Home.
Lompoc Police Capt. Kevin Martin, who noted that he specializes in computer and cellphone forensics, encouraged attendees to stay vigilant, particularly those with children.
“Parents, you want to know what's going on in your child's life?” he said. “Kids aren't gonna like me right now, [but] look in their phone. … Just remember that there's a lot of apps on these phones today that are designed to keep you from looking in their phone, to hide stuff.
“But more importantly than looking in the phones, keep communication open with your kid,” he added.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.