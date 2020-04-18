'I have a gift': Local dry cleaner's masks in demand across the country

Masks made at Aloha are $10 each, and are offered both online in a range of patterns including sporty, floral and heart-covered, and in-store in basic black and navy colors.

Making and shipping masks every day since early April, Sharp now has sent out over 1,000 across the country, and is wondering how she will complete the thousands of other orders eagerly submitted online.

The main challenge is acquiring fabric and elastic, both of which have multiplied in cost since the outbreak of the virus, she said.

On top of mask-making, Aloha is still offering limited dry cleaning and alteration services.

"I have no idea if I can reach that many, I don’t think we even have the supplies for that many. But I keep making [them] every day [with] the supplies that are provided," Sharp said.

Since Sharp has been sewing her whole life, she was able to come up with a simple design that enables her to craft the masks quickly and effectively.

"We did this to help our business open, but my pride is that I have a gift," Sharp said. "This is great for us to serve the community in some way. I’m glad I’m helping."

The series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic” is a collection of short vignettes highlighting the struggle and the hope of residents quarantined on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.

