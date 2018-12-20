Try 1 month for 99¢
Karen Jowers - Peaceful Early Season.jpg

Karen Jowers' shot of blooming cover crops at a Santa Ynez Valley Vineyard earned the amateur photographer a third-place spot in the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau's first "I Am Ag" photo contest. The picture is one of 13 featured in a new calendar published by the Farm Bureau.

 Karen Jowers

The 2019 "I Am Ag" calendar features 13 scenic photos of Santa Barbara County's diverse agricultural regions — from Santa Maria farms and ranches to Lompoc flower fields and Santa Ynez Valley vineyards.

The calendar is now available for $20 at the following locations:

  • Farm Supply Co. in Santa Maria and Buellton, 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria; 700 McMurray Road, Buellton.
  • Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, 180 Industrial Way, Buellton.
  • Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S.Thornburg St., Santa Maria.
  • Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria.

New locations:

  • Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, 111 S I St. Lompoc.
  • Morrell's Fine Fresh Dining, 225 McMurray Road, Buellton.

Proceeds from calendar sales will support agricultural advocacy, outreach and education programs sponsored by the county Farm Bureau.

Calendar sponsors are:

  • California Community Colleges Doing What Matters (Agriculture Water Environmental Technology)
  • ERG
  • Hancock College
  • Babe Farms
  • Community Bank of Santa Maria
  • Ellwood Ranch
  • Farm Supply Co.
  • Innovative Produce
  • Plantel Nurseries
  • Santa Maria Fairpark
  • Santa Maria Times
  • Santa Ynez Valley Star
  • Santa Maria Valley Chamber
  • Rural Planning Services & Urban Planning Concepts

