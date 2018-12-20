The 2019 "I Am Ag" calendar features 13 scenic photos of Santa Barbara County's diverse agricultural regions — from Santa Maria farms and ranches to Lompoc flower fields and Santa Ynez Valley vineyards.
The calendar is now available for $20 at the following locations:
- Farm Supply Co. in Santa Maria and Buellton, 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria; 700 McMurray Road, Buellton.
- Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, 180 Industrial Way, Buellton.
- Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S.Thornburg St., Santa Maria.
- Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria.
New locations:
- Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, 111 S I St. Lompoc.
- Morrell's Fine Fresh Dining, 225 McMurray Road, Buellton.
Proceeds from calendar sales will support agricultural advocacy, outreach and education programs sponsored by the county Farm Bureau.
Calendar sponsors are:
- California Community Colleges Doing What Matters (Agriculture Water Environmental Technology)
- ERG
- Hancock College
- Babe Farms
- Community Bank of Santa Maria
- Ellwood Ranch
- Farm Supply Co.
- Innovative Produce
- Plantel Nurseries
- Santa Maria Fairpark
- Santa Maria Times
- Santa Ynez Valley Star
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber
- Rural Planning Services & Urban Planning Concepts