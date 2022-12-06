Local couple Ken and Judy Hyndman of Hyndman's Roasted Walnuts celebrated 38 years of doling out free homegrown roasted walnuts at the corner of Grand and Alamo Pintado avenues during Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas held Saturday.
"The rain held off and we had many grateful recipients from near and far who were appreciative that we were still carrying on this festive tradition," the couple said.
Offering organic roasted walnuts during the annual holiday event is a tradition they started in 1984.