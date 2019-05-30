A project to resurface Highway 246 from the Santa Rosa Creek Bridge to Hapgood Road East near Buellton will resume Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Motorists will encounter the left lane closed in both directions between Hapgood Road East and Domingos Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but delays should not exceed 10 minutes, said spokesman Jim Shivers.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed in June.
Shivers reminded motorists to move over and slow down when driving through the highway construction zone.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.