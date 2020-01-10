You are the owner of this article.
Hwy 246 resurfacing project starting Tuesday near Lompoc

A two-day project to resurface Highway 246 from the Highway 1/246 separation to Sweeney Road near Lompoc will begin Tuesday, a Caltrans spokesman said.

The grind-and-pave operation will result in a full closure of Highway 246 at that location from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, said Jim Shivers, public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

Motorists headed west may detour from Highway 246 onto Purisima Road to Highway 1/H Street to reach Lompoc, while motorists traveling east toward Buellton may detour onto Highway 1/H Street to Purisima Road to Highway 246, Shivers said.

Electronic message boards will be activated to inform drivers about the roadwork to be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton, he said.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

