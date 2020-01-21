Hwy 41 closed at Kern County Line after petroleum tanker crashes

Highway 41 is closed near the Kern County Line while hazardous materials crews work to pump 1,000 gallons of petroleum from a tank trailer that went over the side of the roadway following a crash early Tuesday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the highway is closed from the wye, where highways 41 and 46 split at Cholame, to the intersection with Highway 33 at Reef City and is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic is being detoured around the closure via highways 46 and 33, the CHP said.
According to a CHP report, a semi-truck was hauling the tanker southbound on Highway 41 about 5:35 a.m. as a beverage delivery truck was headed northbound in Kern County approaching the San Luis Obispo County line.
For unknown reasons, one of the drivers allowed his vehicle to cross the double yellow center line, and the beverage truck struck the tank trailer, sending the big-rig out of control, over the side of the highway and 100 feet down an embankment, where it rolled onto its side, according to the CHP report.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was able to climb back up to the highway, the CHP said. The beverage truck driver was not injured.
Due to the nature and size of the tanker’s cargo, the crash was declared a hazardous materials incident, and units from San Luis Obispo and Kern counties’ fire departments as well as CHP officers from Templeton and Coalinga responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Coalinga office of the CHP.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.