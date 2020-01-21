Hwy 41 closed at Kern County Line after petroleum tanker crashes

Highway 41 is closed near the Kern County Line while hazardous materials crews work to pump 1,000 gallons of petroleum from a tank trailer that went over the side of the roadway following a crash early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the highway is closed from the wye, where highways 41 and 46 split at Cholame, to the intersection with Highway 33 at Reef City and is expected to remain closed until Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic is being detoured around the closure via highways 46 and 33, the CHP said.

According to a CHP report, a semi-truck was hauling the tanker southbound on Highway 41 about 5:35 a.m. as a beverage delivery truck was headed northbound in Kern County approaching the San Luis Obispo County line.

For unknown reasons, one of the drivers allowed his vehicle to cross the double yellow center line, and the beverage truck struck the tank trailer, sending the big-rig out of control, over the side of the highway and 100 feet down an embankment, where it rolled onto its side, according to the CHP report.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was able to climb back up to the highway, the CHP said. The beverage truck driver was not injured.