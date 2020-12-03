You have permission to edit this article.
Hwy 246 work near Lompoc completed early; route reopened Friday

Highway 246 near Lompoc fully reopened Friday after a resurfacing project that began Nov. 30 was completed ahead of schedule, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said Thursday.

The resurfacing from just east of the Highway 1 separation near North 12th Street to Mission Gate Road was performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton, the spokesman said.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

