Hwy 154 briefly closed for small Stagecoach Road fires

Highway 154 was briefly closed Tuesday afternoon near San Marcos Pass as firefighters tackled two small brush fires that broke out along Stagecoach Road.
The fires were reported about 12:10 p.m. beneath Cold Spring Bridge, and Los Padres National Forest asked the California Highway Patrol to close the highway between Stagecoach Road and Paradise Road.
Caltrans reported the highway was closed at 1:54 p.m.
However, later the closure was changed to Stagecoach Road between San Marcos Christian Camp and Cold Spring Tavern, and Caltrans reported the highway was reopened at 2:46 p.m.
Fire officials said the two fires were quickly controlled and burned less than a quarter of an acre. Their cause is under investigation.
