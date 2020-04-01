Hwy 101 ramp work starting Monday at Clark Ave in Orcutt

Work will begin Monday on reconstructing the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps at Clark Avenue to create a new signalized intersection, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Motorists will encounter intermittent ramp and lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of August, the spokesman said.
The project will also include a minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving of Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed this summer.
Motorists are asked to move over and slow down when driving through the highway construction zone, the spokesman said.
For state highway traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
