The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 were blocked and traffic was at a standstill Tuesday near Los Alamos after a contractor's vehicle struck a power pole, sending energized lines onto the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the pole just south of the Foxen Lane undercrossing, according to CHP Officer Alex Ruiz.
The line struck the windshield of a passing green Ford mustang, shattering the windshield and forcing the driver to pull off the highway and into a nearby mobile home park, although no injuries were reported, according to the CHP.
Both lanes were blocked for more than an hour, although the southbound lane reopened to normal traffic shortly before 1 p.m., according to the CHP.
Northbound traffic is currently being diverted from Alisos Canyon Road and onto the frontage road that runs along the east side of Highway 101.
A timeline on removing the power lines from the road was not provided.
Units from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Caltrans and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. were called to the scene.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.