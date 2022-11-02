A 6-year-old boy died and his 2-year-old brother and his mother, all of Santa Maria, were seriously injured Tuesday night when their pickup lost control and plunged into a ravine on Highway 101 near Gaviota, the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol said.

It was raining and the roadway was wet as 31-year-old Javier Gonzalez was driving a 2003 Nissan Frontier northbound in the inside lane of Highway 101 just north of the Gaviota tunnel about 7:35 p.m., the CHP report said.

The Frontier lost traction with the roadway and slid out of control to the left, where it went over the side and down into a steep ravine between the north- and southbound lanes, struck a boulder and overturned, landing on its right side, the report said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

