A $6 million improvement project on Highway 1 is underway at the intersection of Highway 166 in Guadalupe headed toward the entrance of Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The two-phase project conducted by CalPortland Construction of Santa Barbara will include pavement repairs, resurfacing, the installation of rumble strips, striping and lighting at the intersection at Black Road and new guardrails at the Railroad Overcrossing and the Solomon Creek Bridge.
Completion of the project is slated for October, according to a Caltrans spokesman.
The first phase of construction will impact Highway 1 between Solomon Road near Orcutt and Highway 166 near Guadalupe. Construction will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Overnight work will take place on that stretch of road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday.
One traffic lane will remain open during roadwork, and delays should not exceed 10 minutes, the spokesman said.
The second phase of improvements between Clark Avenue and Vandenberg Space Force Base will occur at a later date, with details to come.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on other highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.