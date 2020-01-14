You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Huyck Stadium renovations kick into high gear with Lompoc-based firm
top story

Huyck Stadium renovations kick into high gear with Lompoc-based firm

{{featured_button_text}}

Less than six weeks after the official groundbreaking, substantial renovations at Lompoc's Huyck Stadium have kicked into high gear.

Workers with the Lompoc-based R.L. Johnson Construction have begun preparations for the installation of a new nine-lane track and synthetic turf field at the 57-year-old venue.

Leaders within Lompoc Unified School District, which is partnering with the third-party Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field on the project, are touting the next phase as “the epitome of a community supporting its own.”

Ronnie and Leigh Johnson, owners of R.L. Johnson Construction, both attended LUSD schools and spent ample time in their youth at Huyck Stadium watching various sporting and community events.

“This is exactly what we had envisioned, keeping the LUSD monies local and supporting our local businesses,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “It makes us all extremely proud to be working with such a quality firm.”

011420 Huyck field renovation 03.jpg

Graders level and compact the soil at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc on Tuesday before new artificial surfaces are installed.

Ronnie Johnson said he is elated to be working on such a significant project in his hometown.

“Working on this project has allowed our employees to work where they live,” he said. “Having such a short commute gives them more time with their families. We are a family-centered business, so maximizing our employees’ time with their families aligns with our company values.”

It is anticipated that R.L Johnson will have its portion of the work completed by mid-February, weather permitting, according to LUSD.

The entire project, which is being overseen by lead contractor Byrom-Davey Inc., is scheduled to be completed by May.

A grand reopening celebration will likely be held in late May, ahead of the Lompoc High School graduation ceremony on June 4.

Workers broke ground on the project, which was first proposed in 2017, on Dec. 3.

Photos: Breaking ground at Huyck Stadium: Project leaders kick off extensive renovations

Photos: Lompoc and Cabrillo play in Big Game

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News