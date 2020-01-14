Huyck Stadium renovations kick into high gear with Lompoc-based firm

Ronnie and Leigh Johnson, owners of R.L. Johnson Construction, both attended LUSD schools and spent ample time in their youth at Huyck Stadium watching various sporting and community events.
“This is exactly what we had envisioned, keeping the LUSD monies local and supporting our local businesses,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “It makes us all extremely proud to be working with such a quality firm.”
Ronnie Johnson said he is elated to be working on such a significant project in his hometown.
“Working on this project has allowed our employees to work where they live,” he said. “Having such a short commute gives them more time with their families. We are a family-centered business, so maximizing our employees’ time with their families aligns with our company values.”
It is anticipated that R.L Johnson will have its portion of the work completed by mid-February, weather permitting, according to LUSD.
The entire project, which is being overseen by lead contractor Byrom-Davey Inc., is scheduled to be completed by May.
A grand reopening celebration will likely be held in late May, ahead of the Lompoc High School graduation ceremony on June 4.
After more than two years of planning and fundraising, the community partners behind the planned renovation of Lompoc’s Huyck Stadium are set to finally break ground on the multimillion-dollar project.
Graders level and compact the soil at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc on Tuesday before new artificial surfaces are installed.