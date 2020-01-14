Huyck Stadium renovations kick into high gear with Lompoc-based firm

Less than six weeks after the official groundbreaking, substantial renovations at Lompoc's Huyck Stadium have kicked into high gear.

Workers with the Lompoc-based R.L. Johnson Construction have begun preparations for the installation of a new nine-lane track and synthetic turf field at the 57-year-old venue.

Leaders within Lompoc Unified School District, which is partnering with the third-party Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field on the project, are touting the next phase as “the epitome of a community supporting its own.”

Ronnie and Leigh Johnson, owners of R.L. Johnson Construction, both attended LUSD schools and spent ample time in their youth at Huyck Stadium watching various sporting and community events.

“This is exactly what we had envisioned, keeping the LUSD monies local and supporting our local businesses,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “It makes us all extremely proud to be working with such a quality firm.”