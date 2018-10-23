When CoastHills Credit Union announced last month that it would be accepting donations — and matching them up to $25,000 — for the Lompoc Community Track and Field Project at Huyck Stadium, officials at the financial institution expressed hope that they would be able to present project leaders with a check for $50,000 before the annual “Big Game” at the stadium between the Lompoc and Cabrillo high football teams on Oct. 26.
As it turned out, thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, they had plenty of time to spare.
Representatives of CoastHills were at Huyck Stadium on Monday afternoon to hand over a check for $50,432 to Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), which is raising funds for the project. According to a CoastHills spokesman, the credit union reached its goal two weeks ago after receiving donations from 93 members, plus a $5,000 contribution from the Lompoc Kiwanis Club.
“This has been a great partnership with CoastHills,” Costa said. “They set the bar high, and they jumped over it.”
Scott Coe, the chief marketing officer for CoastHills, said much of the credit should go to the community.
“It really shows what great things can happen when a community like ours combines their resources,” he said. “Our members can be very proud of this contribution, and that they played a key role in building something so beneficial for the residents of the Lompoc Valley.”
With the donation, the LVCHO is closing in on its fundraising goal of $1.2 million for the project. Lompoc Unified School District has pledged to contribute the other $1.2 million needed for the estimated $2.4 million endeavor.
The project, which was first proposed by Costa and the LVCHO in February 2017, is slated to primarily involve converting the natural grass field at the stadium to synthetic turf, switching the track from its loose red clay to a synthetic “all-weather” surface, and reconfiguring the track to meet modern CIF standards. It will also add a community exercise area, among other amenities.
LUSD’s contribution to the project is completely unrelated to Measure E, the $79 million schools improvement bond that will be on the Nov. 6 ballot, according to district leaders.
For more information on the project, or to find ways to donate, visit http://lompoctrackandfield.com or call 805-736-4509.