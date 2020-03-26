Hundreds wait in line for hours at Hancock College emergency food distribution

"After we recognized the overwhelming response, we began turning away cars already in line while we were still distributing bags. Those turned away were given flyers from the Foodbank about other means to obtain free food in the area," Hooten said.

To ensure public safety, volunteers wore masks and gloves throughout the distribution, and campus police officers were present to direct the line of cars that stretched down Bradley Avenue.

The distribution was open to all community members, and a wide array of people showed up to receive items, Hooten said.

"The people who came through the line represented a true cross section of Santa Maria – young and old, individuals and families. The only qualification to receive food was to be in line, no questions asked about need or intent. The need for support is critical now, and we’re happy to have the capacity and facility to serve the community in this way," he said.

As coronavirus concerns have shut down schools and businesses throughout the state, emergency food distributions provided by the Foodbank have been organized countywide to meet the growing need for food services.

Other food distribution sites are available at the following Santa Maria locations: