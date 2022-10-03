Hundreds of families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients, and those who support their cause, gathered at Waller Park over the weekend for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer's Association is the world's largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's disease research. The California Central Coast Chapter serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Those who participated in Saturday's walk were offered resources and were surrounded by supportive voices. The event aims to shine a light of hope and normalize the conversation of reaching out for help.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0