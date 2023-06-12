The fifth annual event, held at the Santa Maria Fairpark, was free and family-friendly, featuring food trucks, live bands, DJs, dance groups and a drag queen show.
This theme was “A Celebration of Love" and also included a resource fair, makers market, photo booth, youth lounge, food and a beer garden.
Congressman Salud Carbajal and 37th District Assemblymember Gregg Hart attended the event, which was organized by Suzette Lopez, president of HOPE.
According to Lopez, this was the first time HOPE held major public Pride events since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very important to continue to stay visible and to normalize our existence and the way we do that is to keep coming back and keep doing what we’re doing,” said Lopez.
Pride Month has been celebrated in June since 1970, following the Stonewall Riots in the summer of 1969.
Photos: Pride Festival draws hundreds to Santa Maria Fairpark Saturday