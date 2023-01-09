Hundreds of friends, family members and former coworkers gathered to celebrate the life of fallen Santa Barbara County firefighter Joey De Anda Saturday during an inaugural memorial run at Waller Park.
De Anda, a Santa Maria native, died Jan. 8, 2022 in an off-duty skiing accident at China Peak. In the following months, De Anda’s family and friends have been working to keep his memory alive, creating a new award for Santa Barbara County Fire Department recruits as well as receiving recognition from state legislators.
About 250 people showed up to help with the memorial run over the weekend. De Anda graduated from Cal Poly in 2018 while working for San Luis Ambulance, AMR, Cal Fire and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
By August of 2018, he also started working for CalStar, fulfilling his dream of working on the helicopter ambulance crew on the Central Coast.
In 2020, De Anda completed the fire academy for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He hoped to one day combine all of his schooling and field experience to become public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
With the one-year anniversary of De Anda's death approaching, those close to him organized the Joey De Anda Memorial Fun Run to celebrate his life and legacy. Registration was open to all community members.
