Hundreds turned out for Lompoc's annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning at River Park a day ahead of the holiday.

Under clear, sunny skies children up to age 12 took turns filling their colorful baskets with foil-wrapped chocolate eggs as some parents helped guide the smallest of egg collectors to gather treats.

The cost-free festivities, sponsored by the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division in collaboration with the Lompoc Kiwanis Club and MOMS Club Of Lompoc, was held at the American Legion Area at River Park.

 

