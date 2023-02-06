The sold-out-weekend welcomed 325 girls and their dads — or father figures — to a special Valentine's Day-themed night at the Anderson Recreation Center filled with dancing and games provided by DJ James Jepsen. Refreshments were also served.
According to Recreation Coordinator Johanna Kinard, the semiformal event drew both local attendees and those from surrounding communities.
"The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Father Daughter Dance is always a special and memorable time, and this year was no exception," Kinard said. "We were excited to have pairs from throughout the region attend the dance this past weekend."
Lompoc Parks and Rec annual Father/Daughter Dance
Vienna Castellanos, 3, dances with her father Jose during the first of three nights of Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
A dancer takes flight during the first of three nights of Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood, Contributor
Jule Signorelli, 4, talks with her father Jeremy during the first of three nights of Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Spectators watch the limbo competition during Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Dancers circle during the first of three nights of Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Girls watch a dad compete in the limbo competition during Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Spectators watch the limbo competition during the first of three nights of Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Participants in Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance enter the dance floor at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
A father takes pictures during the limbo competition at Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Colin Sheehan and his daughter Maria Luz watch a video he made at Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
A participant in the limbo completion slips under the bar during the first of three nights of Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor
Dancers move during the first of three nights of Lompoc’s annual Father/ Daughter Dance at the Anderson Recreation Center.
Len Wood Contributor