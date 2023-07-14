Young exhibitors were seen preparing their steers, swine, turkeys and other livestock for auction and showmanship Friday at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

Saturday is the final day of livestock auctions at the 130th edition of the fair being held at the Santa Maria Fairpark. 

Hundreds of 4-H and FFA students from around the county and beyond are participating in the Santa Barbara County Fair and a few offered insight on what the process of raising an animal that they'll sell at auction or show in competitions.

