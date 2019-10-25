More than 700 elementary schoolchildren from across Santa Barbara County descended on Righetti High on Friday morning to participate in a range of agricultural activities from a petting zoo to a pumpkin toss.
Righetti's Future Farmers of America hosted its annual Kinderpatch harvest festival on the campus, continuing a tradition that has lasted more than 25 years, according to Righetti agriculture teacher Amy Guerra.
Sack races, the petting zoo, a pumpkin bowling station and bounce house occupied space on the blacktop near roping stations, a cornhole toss area and "transplanting area," where children could bring home a plant.
“The kids learn about the plants, they work with the plants and learn how to care for them (including watering them), then they get to take it home,” Guerra said.
Eleven creepy rooms connected by three freaky hallways filled with bizarre beings will greet frightseekers who attend the last weekend of the …
Guerra has witnessed the event grow, with schools outside of Santa Maria such as Crestview on Vandenberg Air Force Base taking the bus ride to the Kinderpatch. They join others from nearby Alex Shaw, along with Rice and Dunlap elementary schools.
“Over the past few years, more schools are hearing about it because we don’t charge for the event,” Guerra said. “We did all the organizing, the T-shirt designs, we got donations, all that.”
Besides bringing smiles to the faces of the 5- and 6-year-olds, the event allows young children to see what agriculture is all about.
“It’s to get the community out here, particularly the kindergartners, and show them we have FFA. We’re showing them what they can do (with agriculture),” said FFA student Carlos Vargas.
You have free articles remaining.
Righetti FFA student volunteers proudly wore the yellow “Righetti Kinderpatch” shirts while welcoming kids through the gate. Some of the older FFA students wore their black-and-purple “Righetti Agriculture” shirts as they oversaw various events.
The event offered more than 200 FFA students a chance to perform community service.
Hancock College men's basketball program’s 3-acre "Frightmare Forest" haunted maze has sprouted at the campus baseball and softball complex ad…
Zach Nocis was assigned the task of picking up the animals at 6 a.m. from Guerra's house and helping set up the petting zoo along the Berrywood gate on campus.
“It was actually very easy,” the sophomore said. “The horse was on a leash and walked straight over.” Nocis also handled the chickens and pigs, carrying them over to the high school.
FFA President Sarah Robertson and Vice President Brooke Barredo were tasked with making sure the event flowed smoothly and that the young children were enjoying the variety of stations positioned across campus.
“We have tons of different activities from all over. We have the bounce house, the sack races, pumpkin bowling, face painting, etc. It’s every year. It’s a tradition,” Robertson said.
Barredo said the Kinderpatch is one of her favorite FFA activities.
"It makes me very happy, because a lot of people can remember the Kinderpatch. They remember wanting to be involved with it once they got older.”