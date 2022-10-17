The 10th annual Santa Barbara County Vets Stand Down was held Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans, the event allowed them the opportunity to get various forms of support and critical services, such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance and crisis counseling.
Transportation services were set up all around the county to get veterans to the location in central Santa Maria. The fairpark was staged with physical goods, such as clothing, blankets, boots and toiletries, available to the 500 veterans who pre-registered for the event. Attendees were also offered meal and showers. The items at the Vets Stand Down were provided via private donations or from local clubs and businesses. The program also accepts monetary donations. Contributions may be directed to the Good Samaritan Shelter, P.O. Box 5908, Santa Maria, CA 93456 or Good Samaritan Shelter, 400 W. Park Avenue, Santa Maria, CA 93458. The tax identification number is 77-0133375. Notate on checks that contributions are to be used for "SB County Veterans Stand Down."
Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down was launched by 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and has grown every year since.
"This is an environment for vets to come together and be with the community," Lavagnino said.
Airmen from Vandenberg Space Force Base also assisted veterans, guiding them to each service area while also providing emotional support.
Photos: The 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down served hundreds in Santa Maria this weekend