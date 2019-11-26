{{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of parents and families went home with turkeys and other food items Monday night during one of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s events to distribute birds to needy families in time for Thanksgiving Day.

The event was hosted by “THRIVE Healthy School Pantry,” a free food distribution and nutrition education event presented monthly by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. 

The events are aimed at reducing food insecurity in the community’s low-income neighborhoods.  

On Monday, a long line of people flowed out of the Veterans Memorial Community Center and around the building as the families waited to get called inside.

Once inside, they were greeted by Christmas carolers and THRIVE volunteers who distributed over 140 frozen turkeys to families. 

In addition to turkeys, families also went home with bags of fresh produce and shelf-stable pantry items like canned food and cereal. 

One man, who declined to give his name, said he had been coming to monthly THRIVE food distribution events for the past six months. 

Medical bills pushed his family into debt, he said, and the THRIVE event was the only way his family would have been able to have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. 

“It’s a good thing they're doing,” he said. “It was hard to come in at first — my pride wouldn’t let me — but it's been good for my family.” 

Monday’s activity was one of numerous events hosted by the Foodbank and its community partners before Thanksgiving to distribute around 3,000 birds each year to needy families around the county.

Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing manager for the Foodbank, said Monday’s event drew 300 to 400 families. 

While it's too late to donate turkeys to reach families by Thanksgiving, the Foodbank’s turkey drive continues until mid-December for the Christmas holiday. 

Turkeys and chickens can be dropped off at the Santa Maria Foodbank warehouse at 490 Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 13.

 

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

