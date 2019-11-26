Volunteers arrange food bags for families before the THRIVE Healthy School Pantry on Monday night at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in northern Santa Maria, where more than 140 turkeys were also distributed.
Volunteer Michael Ellsworth, left, gives a man a turkey during the THRIVE Healthy School Pantry food distribution Monday night at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
Families line up outside the Veterans Memorial Community Center for a Thanksgiving turkey during the THRIVE Healthy School Pantry food distribution Monday night in Santa Maria.
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
Volunteers prepare turkey dinners for participants in the THRIVE Healthy School Pantry food distribution Monday night at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria.
Hundreds of parents and families went home with turkeys and other food items Monday night during one of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s events to distribute birds to needy families in time for Thanksgiving Day.
The event was hosted by “THRIVE Healthy School Pantry,” a free food distribution and nutrition education event presented monthly by the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
The events are aimed at reducing food insecurity in the community’s low-income neighborhoods.
On Monday, a long line of people flowed out of the Veterans Memorial Community Center and around the building as the families waited to get called inside.
