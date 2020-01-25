Hundreds of Church of Jesus Christ parishioners rally in support of Israel

Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the Main Street and Broadway intersection for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Hundreds of people came out Saturday for a noontime rally in support of Israel in Santa Maria.
All four corners of the intersection of Main Street and Broadway were packed with people as an estimated 300 individuals, most of them members of the Church of Jesus Christ, staged a peaceful demonstration.
“It’s a memorial of the Holocaust in the Second World War,” said Rodrigo Bautista, a member of the congregation. "We want everyone to remember what happened and to let Israel know we will never forget.
“We want everyone to know that we stand with the people of Israel as a church.”
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the intersection of Broadway and Main Street for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
The demonstrators waved Israeli flags and carried banners and signs to remind passersby of their mission.
Motorists responded to the signs urging them to “Honk if you stand with Israel.”
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ head back to their church along West Main Street after a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
After an hour at the intersection, the group marched west along both sides of Main Street, then continued north on Russell up to Fesler, where the Church of Jesus Christ is located.
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ head back to their church along West Main Street after a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the Main Street and Broadway intersection for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the intersection of Broadway and Main Street for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ demonstrate in front of Boot Barn at the Main/Broadway intersection during a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
A demonstrator cross main street carrying a special flag as members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the Main/Broadway intersection for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ head back to their church along Main Street after a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the Main/Broadway intersection for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ head back to their church along Main Street after a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ head back to their church along Main Street after a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.
Elliott Stern, Staff
