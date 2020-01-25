You are the owner of this article.
Hundreds of Church of Jesus Christ parishioners rally in support of Israel
012520 Pro Israel Rally 01.JPG

Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the Main Street and Broadway intersection for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.

 Elliott Stern, Staff

Hundreds of people came out Saturday for a noontime rally in support of Israel in Santa Maria.

All four corners of the intersection of Main Street and Broadway were packed with people as an estimated 300 individuals, most of them members of the Church of Jesus Christ, staged a peaceful demonstration.

“It’s a memorial of the Holocaust in the Second World War,” said Rodrigo Bautista, a member of the congregation. "We want everyone to remember what happened and to let Israel know we will never forget.

“We want everyone to know that we stand with the people of Israel as a church.”

012520 Pro Israel Rally 02.JPG

Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ packed all four corners of the intersection of Broadway and Main Street for a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.

The demonstrators waved Israeli flags and carried banners and signs to remind passersby of their mission.

Motorists responded to the signs urging them to “Honk if you stand with Israel.”

012520 Pro Israel Rally 08.JPG

Members of Santa Maria's Church of Jesus Christ head back to their church along West Main Street after a noontime rally Saturday in support of Israel.

After an hour at the intersection, the group marched west along both sides of Main Street, then continued north on Russell up to Fesler, where the Church of Jesus Christ is located.

