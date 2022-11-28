Old Orcutt had the hustle and bustle of a big city over the weekend it hosted its annual "Small Business Saturday" event with about 70 local businesses participating.
A national campaign has encouraged shoppers to support small businesses during the holiday season for years and the Old Orcutt Merchants Association did its part to get Santa Maria Valley residents in on the action.
Hundreds flooded the streets of Orcutt to buy from small businesses during the event, which was organized by Samantha Bakke of One Capital Management and Brittney Vanderlei of Champion Real Estate.