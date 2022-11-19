Community members are coming together to make sure no one is left behind this holiday season. Aiming to instill more kindness in the community and share the festivities involved with the end of the year, 130 volunteers joined together Friday to serve a feast to people in need during the Central Coast Rescue Mission’s 23rd annual Thanksgiving banquet.
The line wrapped around the building as hundreds of locals eagerly waited outside for the banquet to begin and to connect with fellow community members.
For some attendees, this was their first time at the banquet held at Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Building. That was the case for local resident Zip Santos, who expressed his appreciation for the event's warmth.
Before doors opened, Chris Rutledge, director of the Central Coast Rescue Mission, gave a speech to volunteers and thanked them for their dedication in making the event possible. After he led the group with a prayer, the line started to move, allowing guests to take a seat and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
"I'm thankful for people in the community that will go above and beyond to help other people in times of need and holiday cheer," said attendee Michael Lynn.
Rutledge reminded volunteers how important the banquet is for the community, how for some families this could be their only Thanksgiving dinner.
"This event is a major economic relief, it’s a blessing to sit down with our neighbors," Rutledge said. "It's a blessing to sit with all of you. To pray with one another, to enjoy the holiday. Your time is spent well and we’re really grateful."
As the night began to fall, some guests were still making their way into the dining hall and volunteers stepped outside to hand out hot coffee. It wasn't long until everyone was seated and able to create a new holiday memory.
Live worship music in English and Spanish was being performed while guests were able to gather around the tables and enjoy a meal together.
The annual dinner was served by Central Coast Rescue Mission staff and volunteers from local businesses and organizations, including contributions from the Walmart on Blosser Road, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and many local churches.
This event provides low-income families and homeless on the Central Coast an opportunity to enjoy a holiday hot meal. In addition to serving dinner, volunteers helped hand out warm clothing and blankets to those in need.
For some volunteers, this was their first time helping with the banquet while others have been with the organization since the beginning.
For US Army veteran Adrian Borja, who was joined by his wife, it was their first time volunteering at the banquet.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“I have an affinity for people that need help and I've always wanted to be helpful in that area," Borja said. "This is the perfect opportunity to come out and help people."
The Thanksgiving dinner included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and mixed vegetables. Volunteers served the guests diner-style with volunteers quickly helping seat families and food being served directly to the tables.
Volunteers were asked how it felt to be helping the community, especially during the holiday season.
James Kauthen and his wife have been volunteers for about three to four years working with the foodbank and the banquets for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"Oh it's great, you've got to take the mindset off of you and think of others. It’s good to help others," said Kauthen.
“It feels great to help,” said Deja Mohr, the rescue mission's thrift store manager. “That's part of the reason I wanted to come work at the rescue mission. Everything we make from the thrift store goes right back into the community."
Last year, the banquet had to be served to-go style because of the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers weren't able to interact much with guests and guests weren't able to interact with each other. Regardless, the Central Coast Mission Rescue served 1,200 meals last Thanksgiving.
Rutledge said, “Since it’s a sit-down banquet, we are expecting 800 people, which is 100 more than the last time we held the banquet at this sit-down location”.
Central Coast Rescue Mission aims to provide a sense of returning to normalcy, considering its guests have been isolated to some degree because of the pandemic.
“We know they’ve been longing for something like this, but they told us overwhelmingly last year they didn't feel safe for this kind of event," Rutledge said.
The Central Coast Rescue Mission accepts donations such as warm clothing, blankets, frozen turkeys, desserts and more. Drop off is available at the Central Coast Rescue Mission, located at 207 N. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photos: Hundreds enjoy a hot meal at annual Central Coast Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Banquet
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.