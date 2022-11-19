Community members are coming together to make sure no one is left behind this holiday season. Aiming to instill more kindness in the community and share the festivities involved with the end of the year, 130 volunteers joined together Friday to serve a feast to people in need during the Central Coast Rescue Mission’s 23rd annual Thanksgiving banquet.

The line wrapped around the building as hundreds of locals eagerly waited outside for the banquet to begin and to connect with fellow community members.

For some attendees, this was their first time at the banquet held at Santa Maria's Veterans Memorial Building. That was the case for local resident Zip Santos, who expressed his appreciation for the event's warmth.

