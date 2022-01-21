Over 300 loved ones, community members and law enforcement partners turned out to celebrate the life of Santa Barbara County firefighter and paramedic Joseph "Joey" De Anda during a series of services on Friday.
De Anda died Jan. 8 in a skiing crash at China Peak Mountain Resort near Fresno. The 33-year-old Santa Maria native was known for his kind, outgoing and loyal character and for being a committed first responder.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Pacific Christian Center for family and close friends, with hundreds more watching online via a livestream from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
"Joey had a special way of making everyone feel like they were the most important person in this room, and as many of you can attest to, Joey was a great friend," said De Anda's longtime friend Matthew Tajon, who opened the service.
De Anda's casket was then transported to the Santa Maria Cemetery for burial, with flags presented to his fiancée, Melissa Newman, and his parents, Anita and Kenny DeBone. A celebration of life followed at the Santa Maria Fairpark.