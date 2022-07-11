The Santa Barbara Humane Society has launched new walk-in cat adoption service hours at both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses.
The nonprofit will now offer walk-in cat and kitten adoptions every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at both shelters. Outside of those hours, cat and kitten, as well as dog and puppy, adoptions are by appointment only.
"We are so excited to welcome the public to the shelter to adopt cats and kittens," said Dori Villalon, chief operating officer. "All available animals are already spayed or neutered and vaccinated, so they are ready to go home with loving families who will help them flourish."
To view available animals, visit sbhumane.org/adopt.