When a Southern California animal shelter posted a plea on a message board saying it was overwhelmed with animals, Santa Barbara Humane offered to help alleviate some of the burden by transferring cats into its care.
On Monday, May 8, 47 kittens made the trek from OC Animal Care to Santa Barbara Humane.
Kerri Burns, Santa Barbara Humane’s CEO, says that the organization is always happy to step up and help other animal welfare organizations.
“We are always thrilled when we can help a partner organization when they are struggling,” Burns said, adding the timing of the transfer was fortuitous since the organization currently has space for felines.
“Transferring these kittens not only helps reduce the population at an overcrowded shelter but also fulfills a need in our own community for adoptable cats,” Burns said.
The kittens, who range in age from seven weeks to three months old, will be spayed or neutered and will receive microchips and all vaccinations appropriate for their age level. Both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses had kittens available for adoption Wednesday.
Potential adopters now have even more of a chance to meet the kittens, thanks to Santa Barbara Humane’s expanded adoption hours. Starting Thursday, both campuses are open for walk-in adoptions, Thursday through Tuesday, from 12 to 4:30 p.m.
Animal surrenders and veterinary clinic visits will continue to be by appointment only.
All available animals can be viewed on Santa Barbara Humane’s website: sbhumane.org.