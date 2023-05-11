When a Southern California animal shelter posted a plea on a message board saying it was overwhelmed with animals, Santa Barbara Humane offered to help alleviate some of the burden by transferring cats into its care.

On Monday, May 8, 47 kittens made the trek from OC Animal Care to Santa Barbara Humane.

Kerri Burns, Santa Barbara Humane’s CEO, says that the organization is always happy to step up and help other animal welfare organizations.

