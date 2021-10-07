A free Housing Day planned for Saturday, Oct. 16, in Santa Maria will provide information and resources for tenants as well as landlords along with music, entertainment, local food vendors and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Town Center West parking lot is being presented by 2nd Story Associates, a nonprofit organization formed to advocate for affordable housing for everyone in Santa Barbara County.
Housing agencies and service providers will be on hand, and attendees can participate in housing workshops, get information about workforce housing and find resources for tenants, landlords and those considering accessory dwelling units.
For more information, visit www.housingsantabarbara.org or www.2nd-story.org.