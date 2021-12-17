The city of Santa Maria is unlikely to meet state-mandated affordable housing goals for the next year as officials navigate a shortage of developable land and the region continues to suffer negative impacts on construction from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Housing development goals are laid out in eight-year cycles, with the state dictating a specific number of units cities must build for residents of varying income levels through the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.
As of the start of this year, Santa Maria had a remaining obligation to build 1,921 housing units by the end of 2022 when the current state housing cycle ends, according a 2020 Housing Element annual report presented by the city in March.
The total includes 928 very low-income units, intended for those making 60% or less of the area median income, 116 low-income units for those making 80% or less of the area median income and 837 above-moderate income units that remain to be built. The only income level where the city has met building goals is for moderate-income units.
"We will fall short of our target by income level, but we’re not alone. Many cities fall short," said Santa Maria Community Development Director Chuen Ng.
There are no consequences for not meeting the Regional Housing Need Allocation goals. However, jurisdictions are required to submit detailed plans for how they plan to meet the state-set housing goals or risk losing funding opportunities.
While there are some opportunities for housing developments and infill in the city's downtown area going forward, including surplus land owned by the city, more space is needed for future housing in the long term, according to Ng.
"As we begin to look further out into the future, referring to the General Plan effort, we will need more land for future housing beyond our existing city boundaries," he said.
What's in store
Affordable housing projects approved in 2021 and expected to be completed next year in Santa Maria include the Centennial Square apartments at Miller Street and Plaza Drive of around 180 units and the 160-unit multifamily Centennial Gardens apartments at South Depot Street and West Battles Road.
Another is the 63-unit Santa Maria Studios single-family complex at Santa Maria Way and East Dauphin, which was approved through the Senate Bill 35, a state program which streamlines the affordable housing approval process without the need for review by the individual city.
Development of the West Cox Cottages in Santa Maria, completed earlier this year, offers 30 one-bedroom units for residents with special needs. High-density complex Azure Apartments on Meehan Street also opened in late 2020.
By 2045, the city is planning for the addition of 16,000 additional housing units based on General Plan goals and projected population growth, he said.
On the developer side, the shortage of feasible building land means having to spend more money to develop housing in areas without the right kind of infrastructure, such as agricultural land or areas previously zoned for commercial use.
This is an issue that Central Coast housing nonprofit People's Self-Help Housing has long been dealing with, said President Ken Trigueiro.
"When we are finding available land that might be less costly, we’re also finding it’s more expensive to develop that land because it doesn’t have the infrastructure in place," Trigueiro said. "It might be an area where the sewer system is restricted, where we would have to pay to upgrade the infrastructure to accommodate our project."
'It's gotten worse'
Local housing advocates agree that the region's affordable housing crisis has only gotten more severe during COVID-19, with skyrocketing cost of materials and worker shortages slowing down actual construction and many residents facing housing insecurity due to loss of income or work.
People's Self-Help Housing, for example, operates seven affordable housing sites throughout the city for seniors, farmworkers and people with disabilities, and there is always a waitlist for these properties.
"The problem hasn’t gotten better, it’s gotten worse. I think COVID added a new layer of challenges," Trigueiro said. "Just in Santa Maria, we have 500 households who are on the waitlist for apartments."
Along with a lack of affordable rentals, there are few solutions to helping low-income residents in Santa Maria enter into homeownership, he said. The nonprofit is currently working with the city to approve a new housing project at the current site of the Hi-Way Drive In Theater, in which prospective low-income owners can build their homes through a sweat-equity program.
A proposed zoning change and plan amendment necessary for the project to move forward will go before the City Council at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The local housing crisis is also reflected on the state and county level. According to a 2021 Santa Barbara County Affordable Housing Needs Report, the county is facing a shortfall of 15,744 available affordable homes for low-income families in need.
A rise in ADUs
One unexpected area of Santa Maria housing growth in recent years has been accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. Ng said the city expects the total number of ADU permits issued in the city to be close to 400 by the end of 2021, more than either of the previous two years. Depending on rental costs, some of the units qualify as low-income.
Recent new state regulations permit these attached or detached units to be built in multifamily residential zones and at a greater square footage than before. City officials have expressed concerns about a density overload as a result of such units in the past.
"It does provide another housing option, but there are also neighborhood impacts associated with accessory dwelling units, specifically increased parking demands in certain neighborhoods," Ng said. "At some point, there will be what I consider kind of a saturation point … but I don't know when we'll hit that."