House on fire in northwest Santa Maria

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out just after 11:30 a.m. at a mobile home in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.

 Len Wood, Staff

First responders are at the scene of possible explosion that ignited a blaze engulfing a home in northwest Santa Maria, according to emergency scanner traffic. 

Santa Maria Police and Fire officials are at the home, located in the 500 block of West Taylor Street. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

