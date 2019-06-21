House on fire in northwest Santa Maria

First responders are at the scene of possible explosion that ignited a blaze engulfing a home in northwest Santa Maria, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Santa Maria Police and Fire officials are at the home, located in the 500 block of West Taylor Street.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Santa Maria Police Department Sgt. Eligio Lara tells media police responded to shots fired at Casa Grande Mobile Estates and found two people dead, with a home on fire. That’s all being released at this point. Fire appears to be out. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/x00ufmRIr6— Mike Hodgson (@MHodgsonSYVNews) June 21, 2019
Residents of Casa Grande Mobile Estates on West Taylor watch police at command post as search is on for man who apparently shot two people, then set his home on fire. Police chopper circling area. Possible sounds of shots fired earlier. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/rSvM1IQwPb— Mike Hodgson (@MHodgsonSYVNews) June 21, 2019
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.