Hourglass Project outlines action plan for boosting Central Coast economy

According to the survey, one out of two Central Coast residents polled said they believe they will be leaving the area in the next two years due to high costs of living and lack of employment, and 90 percent of young people polled (ages 19-24) said they are likely to leave the area, with nearly half saying they are “very likely” to move away.

“We often look at our employment at an aggregate level, or at our GDP, and give it a thumbs up and say our economy is doing well. But we know that is not true to the experience of most of our residents,” Jones said.

Jones said with these responses in mind, it is crucial to try to partner together to increase high-paying employment opportunities in the region, especially for the younger population who will be entering the workforce.

“We believe this vision can only be achieved by working together through a regional approach,” Jones said. “All of these things happen within the framework of collaboration."

The full REACH 2030 Regional Action Plan will be released and shared with the public March 16 at an event called the REACH 2030 Summit, set to take place at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

