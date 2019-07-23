A heat advisory issued Tuesday for the Cuyama Valley may be a portent of things to come this week for all of Santa Barbara County, where forecasters say temperatures should be above normal at least through Sunday.
The National Weather Service’s Cuyama Valley heat advisory called for Tuesday temperatures ranging from 95 to 106 degrees, and those are forecast to continue Wednesday.
Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management advised Cuyama area residents to “drink more fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioning if possible, and check on your family and neighbors.”
“It’s high pressure over the Four Corners,” explained meteorologist John Lindsey, referring to the point where Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico meet. “Mixed in with that is some monsoonal moisture. There could be some thunderstorms in the high mountains.”
With summer underway, a new rain season started and the Santa Barbara County Fair just around the corner, I thought it would be interesting to…
That could spell bad news for firefighters because of the potential for lightning strikes to ignite wildfires.
National Weather Service forecasters said the upper-level high will drift westward, building over Southern California on Saturday and holding through Sunday before it begins drifting eastward over Arizona next Monday and Tuesday.
“It looks pretty warm in Santa Ynez,” Lindsey said, predicting temperatures will peak in the high 90s. “It could make it to triple digits, but I think Santa Ynez will be in the mid-90s.”
Lompoc and Santa Maria will be warmer than normal through Sunday but still should stay in the high 70s to low 80s, he said.
A high-pressure system over Santa Barbara County that brought several days of warmer-than-normal temperatures -- including a record in Santa M…
Any monsoonal moisture that’s pulled up may make it feel warmer than it is, but the National Weather Service says most of that moisture will be held at bay.
“It looks like the deeper monsoonal moisture will be largely kept well east of the region during the extended period, with no afternoon convection expected,” a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
Forecasters predicted temperatures will remain several degrees above normal for most areas through Sunday, then drop a few degrees Monday and a few more Tuesday.
The warmest inland valleys and lower mountains are expected to range in the mid-90s to 105 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, sliding into the lower 90s to around 100 Monday and then into the upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday.
Last year I predicted northern Santa Barbara County would see normal amounts of rainfall due to the predicted El Niño and the positive phase o…
Mostly clear skies should persist through Tuesday, although right at the coastline some low clouds and fog may develop during late night and early morning hours from the marine inversion layer, which is expected to remain relatively shallow through Tuesday.
But more subtropical moisture could be on the way the first week of August, Lindsey said, depending on whether an upper-level high persists and pulls in any moisture leftover from hurricanes and tropical storms over the eastern Pacific.