The person who abandoned a sick and injured thoroughbred mare outside Santa Maria last week came forward as a result of media reports about the incident, according to the Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services.
The owner relinquished the horse to the Animal Services shelter, which plans to put the horse up for adoption after she recovers from her medical issues, an Animal Services spokeswoman said.
The owner is an unidentified man from Santa Maria, but because the investigation into the incident is continuing, no other information has been released.
“Once the investigation is complete, if appropriate at that time, depending on where we are with the case and what charges are filed, there may be more information released,” said Stacy Silva, community outreach coordinator for County Animal Services.
Abandonment of an animal is punishable as a misdemeanor under California Penal Code Section 597s.
The Sheriff’s Office has not arrested anyone in connection to the incident, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
The horse was discovered by Animal Services officers after the agency received a call Oct. 18 about a sick horse someone had unloaded from a trailer in the 6000 block of Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria, then quickly fled.
Animal Control officers found a very thin bay thoroughbred mare approximately 16 hands high with open abscesses on her neck, swelling on her abdomen and chest and a few abrasions on her back.
The mare was transported to an equine veterinary hospital for care.
Silva said it’s hard to say if this is a case of abuse or neglect.
“Neglecting to take care of an animal’s wounds can be a form of abuse, even if you’re not physically abusing an animal,” she said.
Penal Code Section 597 says anyone who causes an animal to be deprived of necessary sustenance, drink (or) shelter … subjects any animal to needless suffering … or fails to provide the animal with proper food, drink, or shelter or protection from the weather” is guilty of a crime.
Subsequent sections specify the crime can be either a felony or misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to a year or a fine of up to $20,000 or both.
Witnesses saw the horse being unloaded and the driver fleeing, and photos of the silver SUV and its brown-and-white two-horse trailer were sent to Animal Services, which released them to the media Oct. 23 with a plea for help identifying the perpetrator.
The owner turned himself in to Animal Services the following day.
“He saw the story in the news and said, ‘Uh-oh,’” Silva said.
The 12-year-old mare has been named Sky by the daughter of the veterinarian caring for the horse.
Silva said Sky is recovering “surprisingly quickly, a lot better than we anticipated on first arrival. The vet has cleaned up her wounds and is giving her appropriate supplements to help her gain weight.”
The horse is expected to make a full recovery and can be adopted if someone is willing to take over her ongoing medical care or will be available for adoption once she has recovered.
In the meantime, Animal Services is seeking donations to help pay for Sky’s care.
“We’re looking at about $1,500 between the veterinarian’s cost of treatment and boarding her,” Silva said, adding that will cover about two months.
Paying for her cost is adding to the depletion of Animal Services funds, with part of it being paid from the Medical Fund and part from the General Care Fund.
“That budget is for all species,” Silva noted. “We have two (other) horses we’ve been caring for for some time from an abuse case. Those two are older, and they’re bonded together, so it’s harder to adopt out those.
“With her, because she’s younger and because she’s a thoroughbred, we’ve had quite a bit of interest expressed,” she continued. “The vet reported she seems to be really sweet, a really sweet horse.
“Sometimes thoroughbreds can be kind of flighty. She’s not. She has a very sweet disposition. And she’s very smart.”
Tax-deductible donations to help cover the horse’s veterinary care can be made on the Animal Services website at www.sbcanimalservices.org.
Anyone interested in adopting the mare can email stacy.silva@sbcphd.org for an application.
Silva noted that when animals that need extra care like Sky come in to the shelter, Animal Services gets a lot of assistance from its partner organization, the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.
“They always step up to assist us in cases like this,” she said. “They help raise money for animals' care.”
Silva said anyone who doesn’t want to donate funds to Animal Services can donate to the foundation, including by attending the Zombie Glow Run from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road.
The event will include a 2k and 5k Zombie Glow family fun walk or run, with socialized dogs welcome and prizes for the best adult, youth and dog costume, followed by a party and dance with live music, a bake sale, activities for kids and a 50/50 drawing.
For more information and to register, visit www.sbcanimalcare.org or call 805-260-2386.