Kelly Hoover spent her last day as public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and will soon take on a new role as the community relations manager for the city of Goleta.
Hoover joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2013 as the first female civilian to serve as the agency’s PIO, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Her previous experience was as a broadcast and print journalist.
Sheriff Bill Brown said Hoover will be missed.
“Kelly Hoover has served the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office with extraordinary dedication and skill during the past 6½ years,” Brown said. “Her efforts have resulted in the transparent conveyance of information about the many facets of the Sheriff’s Office.
Santa Maria man arrested in Orcutt after allegedly setting up illegal camp, possessing meth and endangering child
A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday in Orcutt on suspicion of a variety of felonies, including drug possession, child endangerment and tr…
“She strengthened the relationship our organization has with the media and the communities we serve. She did an outstanding job for us and is leaving some big shoes to fill.”
Hoover said she loved every second of being the Sheriff’s Office PIO.
“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve my community in this way and represent a group that I have the upmost respect and admiration for,” Hoover said. “I am a better person from this experience, and I thank Sheriff Bill Brown for trusting me with this incredible responsibility.”
Until a new public information officer is selected, media inquiries will be handled by retired Lt. Brad McVay and Sheriff’s Adjutant Lt. Erik Raney.