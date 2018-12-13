A fiery explosion in an outbuilding at a Vandenberg Village residence sent two people to the hospital and damaged two homes early Thursday.
At about 2:47 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, along with Lompoc Fire, sheriff's officials and American Medical Response, responded to a report of an explosion and fire that broke out in a shed in the 3000 block of Marion Court.
Upon arrival, firefighters knocked down flames that damaged the exterior of the home on the same property as the shed, as well as the exterior of a home next door, according to public information officer Mike Eliason, who added the crews' quick response prevented further damage.
Due to the blast, multiple windows were blown out of both the shed and home on the same property. No additional damage was found inside either the primary home or home next door.
One male resident, who was not identified and in the shed at the time of the explosion, was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center with critical injuries. Two additional occupants -- the male patient's wife and adult daughter who were in the home -- were safely evacuated prior to firefighters' arrival.
A resident living next door complained of difficulty breathing and was subsequently transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Firefighters and sheriff's officials ordered a brief evacuation of nearby homes due to the nature of the explosion and for precautionary measures, according to Eliason.
County Fire investigators remain on scene to determine a cause that remains unknown at this time.
Thursday's incident marks the second explosion in a Lompoc Valley structure this week.