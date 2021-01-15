Homemade play dough packs available at Santa Maria Public Library branches

The Santa Maria Public Library is offering activity packs for families to make their own play dough at home.

Families can just add water to the ingredients in the pack to make the fun dough, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, with registration and pickup beginning next week.

No registration is needed for pack pickup at the Los Alamos, Guadalupe, Orcutt and Cuyama branch library locations. A limited supply of packs will be available at the library front desks from Jan. 23 to 29 during regular hours.

Registration for packs at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library begins on Jan. 23, with pickup only available during curbside service hours. Registration is available online via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or via phone at 805-925-0994.

Curbside service hours at the main branch are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Opening hours vary for library branches.

For more information regarding library operations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Santa Maria Public Library location hours Santa Maria Main - 421 S. McClelland St. Sidewalk pickup only 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Orcutt Branch Library - 175 S. Broadway 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Guadalupe Branch Library - 4719 W. Main St., Suite D Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Los Alamos Branch Library - 405 Helena St. 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday Cuyama Branch Library - 4689 Highway 166 3 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

