A homeless man found deceased outside of Lompoc Valley Medical Center on the evening of Aug. 27 had reportedly refused treatment days prior to his death.
Hospital CEO Steve Popkin in a written statement provided details about the incident, confirming that the man had received treatment from the Emergency Department on Aug. 25.
"He had serious medical issues that required further diagnosis and further treatment," Popkin wrote, noting that details about the nature of the decedent's medical condition could not be provided due to HIPAA regulations.
Popkin said the man prior to his the death was offered the necessary treatment, and "Emergency Department medical providers strongly encouraged him to receive this treatment from LVMC."
"Notwithstanding the encouragement, the patient refused all treatment. Hospitals are not legally permitted to force treatment on patients without their consent. The patient left the Emergency Department 'against medical advice.'”
Popkin further stated that the patient declined offers from hospital staff to help him establish housing or shelter, and also declined offers to connect him with other community resources.
"This entire situation and the gentleman’s passing are very regrettable, and we wish we were able to intervene sooner," Popkin said.
The Lompoc Police could not be reached for an update on the ongoing investigation.
