A homeless man found deceased outside of Lompoc Valley Medical Center on the evening of Aug. 27 had reportedly refused treatment days prior to his death.

Hospital CEO Steve Popkin in a written statement provided details about the incident, confirming that the man had received treatment from the Emergency Department on Aug. 25.

"He had serious medical issues that required further diagnosis and further treatment," Popkin wrote, noting that details about the nature of the decedent's medical condition could not be provided due to HIPAA regulations.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

