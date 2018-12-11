As part of its "Home for the Holidays" campaign, Santa Barbara County Animal Services will offer discounted adoption fees and free microchipping Saturday for animals 6 months and older.
Shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara will offer $25 adoption fees on pets who will be spayed/neutered, up to date on all vaccinations, microchipped and ready for an abundance of love as well as a complimentary bag of Science Diet food. There will be a $13 fee to license a dog.
With savings of over 80 percent on all dog and cat adoptions, this is the perfect time of the year for community members to open their hearts and homes to adopt shelter animals, according to Stacy Silva, community outreach coordinator.
"Our staff and volunteers work very hard throughout the year to find loving permanent homes for our animals," Silva said. "Our hope is that we can get as many animals as possible into loving homes in time for the holidays."
The Home for the Holidays campaign is kicking off earlier than previous years, according to Silva, to assist animals with the transition into their new homes during the holiday season, which can bring its own level of stress.
Community members are encouraged to join the festivities and meet their adoptable pets at one of the county's three animals shelters. The Santa Maria shelter is located at 548 W. Foster Road, while the Lompoc shelter is at 1501 W. Central Ave., and the the Santa Barbara shelter is at 5473 Overpass Road. All three shelters will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.