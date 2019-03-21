With the aim of adding more housing stock to Santa Maria, developer Eric Northman has proposed a project to build 61 homes in a subdivision in the southeast part of the city.
The project calls for 61 single-family homes, a basin and a recreational open space built on a 13.2-acre lot off of Santa Maria Way, sandwiched between Valley Christian Academy and an existing residential neighborhood.
The homes will be both one- and two-story structures and will sit on lots that range from roughly 6,000 to 9,000 square feet.
On Thursday, the project was the subject of a study session held by the Planning Commission, whose members expressed tentative support for the new development but requested changes in response to concerns about traffic from nearby residents.
During the study session, seven residents spoke about their concerns for traffic in the area, primarily due to the fact that the new project’s residents and the neighboring residential homes would share one access point into their neighborhood from Santa Maria Way on Dauphin Street.
One woman, who said she was an 18-year resident of the neighborhood, said the main concern was traffic safety.
“Dauphin Street is our one and only entrance point of entry for our entire community,” she said. “This intersection is so poorly created to the point that motorists have a difficult time exiting and entering as it is.”
Another neighbor said a single-access point would hinder residents' ability to evacuate in the event of a major fire or other emergency.
Urban Planning Concept’s Brian Schwartz, who represented Northman, said that during a community meeting with neighbors, they heard concerns about the traffic and commissioned a study to look at how traffic at Dauphin and Santa Maria Way would be affected.
The study revealed that the level of service within the neighborhood streets and along Dauphin Street would not significantly change, according to Schwartz, who added that the developer was willing to create right-turn access to Santa Maria Way if the commissioners decided it was necessary.
Principal Civil Engineer David Beas said city staff were initially opposed to asking the developer for a second connection to Santa Maria Way because the traffic study indicated the Dauphin access could accommodate the additional vehicles.
Beas said their concern with another access was that it could create another vehicle conflict point on a busy street.
“However, listening to some of the concerns that the residents had and speaking internally among staff, we’re open to allowing another entrance on to Santa Maria Way,” he said.
Commissioner Esau Blanco also said the second access was needed.
“Generally two points of access is always going to be better,” he said. “I think that other access is important. It should be a right-in, right-out because it’s so close to other intersections and you don’t want to create a dangerous situation.”
Commissioner Maribel Hernandez said she believed the second access was not an option but a necessity.
“When we look at the traffic pattern in this area, I can see that you do need a second access,” she said.