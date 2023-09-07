Local theater students had the opportunity to work with Hollywood actor Garrett Clayton Thursday, popularly known for his work in Teen Beach Movie and Hairspray Live.
Clayton held a workshop called Acting Through Song Masterclass inside the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Center, where students were able to participate in song/acting exercises, ask questions and receive insight about the performing arts industry.
Some students even got to perform for Clayton and received professional feedback about how to improve.
James Blumenthal, a senior at PVHS and a member of the school's drama club, said he was thankful and excited about the opportunity to work with Clayton.
“I am performing a monologue from Hamlet and everybody has been practicing a lot,” said Blumenthal. “Like constantly, and everybody’s nervous, but I think we’re going to be good.”
Among the 40-plus students who attended the workshop were Pioneer Valley High School advanced-level theater students and the cast for the school’s next production of Little Shop of Horrors, which opens Nov. 9.
“It is super exciting, because someone like Garrett they saw kind of growing up through Disney channel,” said theater and technical teacher Selyn Harwin. “So even though we have had some wonderful actors prior to this, this is the first one I feel they are really connected to because they’ve grown up watching this man perform.”
Jordan McCormick, a senior at PVHS, performed Seymour’s part on Skid Row from Little Shop of Horrors and received feedback from Clayton about singing techniques, which led to them working on a part of the song together on stage.
“I find being a student involved in the arts is just overall fun,” said McCormick. “You have all the nerves that come, then it’s like, ‘Am I going to get into a show?’ or ‘Am I going to get a main character or be part of the ensemble?’, but it doesn’t matter, main character, ensemble, it's all equal amounts of fun and it’s the best decision I’ve made in high school.”
Righetti senior Olivia Hugh performed "Maybe This Time" from Cabaret, and said working with somebody so professional and that she grew up seeing is definitely “a surreal experience”.
She said she knows Clayton most notably from Teen Beach Movie, and although it's a lot to take in, said she was just trying to enjoy it.
“Film acting and stage acting are a little bit different and I am not really familiar with film acting,” said Hugh. “So seeing his perspective on how to emote yourself on stage from a film perspective and how to apply that, and knowing the differences, and what you can take away from that.”
Hugh said opportunities like the workshop are “once in a lifetime,” and encouraged people who are interested in performing to pursue their interest.
“Meeting these celebrities that have gone through so much and that are here just to help you is so incredible,” said Hugh. “I know that the arts can be scary and it takes a lot to be vulnerable, especially in front of other people, but it is so valuable in terms of what you learn and what you can absorb.”
When a student asked the best way to stand out in an audition, Clayton encouraged the students to be themselves, and not try to be like everybody else. Remember, “you can’t control the way people perceive you,” he said, so be confident and centered when walking into an audition.
“I think the best thing I learned when I was figuring out audition prep was not trying to be the thing I thought they wanted me to be,” said Clayton. “When I worked on material I thought 'What do I bring to this and what makes me, me, on this paper. Those are the things that I booked in my career that made me stand out.”
Clayton reminded students that in audition rooms the casting director is looking for qualities that they might not have considered. He said he has gotten roles because he looked the type, and other times because he was the most talented.
“Sometimes you're cast because you broke the mold and ... didn’t do what they called you in for, but you were so good that they couldn’t help but cast you,” said Clayton. “Those moments only happen when you are the most confident in yourself.”
Harwin said the department is actively looking for opportunities such as Thursday's workshop, and said she's thankful for the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, which supplied grant money that helped pay for the masterclass.
“Whether that be in film, theater or anything like that and is someone who wants to reach out, wants to come out and talk with kids,” said Harwin. “We are so open to hearing everybody’s stories, making connections and networking.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.