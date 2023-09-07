Local theater students had the opportunity to work with Hollywood actor Garrett Clayton Thursday, popularly known for his work in Teen Beach Movie and Hairspray Live.

Clayton held a workshop called Acting Through Song Masterclass inside the Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Center, where students were able to participate in song/acting exercises, ask questions and receive insight about the performing arts industry.

Some students even got to perform for Clayton and received professional feedback about how to improve.

