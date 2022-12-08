The aroma of fresh pine trees and hot cocoa has once again taken over the strip of land off Highway 101 in Nipomo.
Locals are dressing warm, wearing comfortable shoes and readying to enjoy the authentic Christmas experience that is Holloway's Christmas Tree Farm. It's a place where patrons can immerse themselves in all things Christmas, such as picking out the perfect tree, buying festive treats and enjoying time with loved ones.
The farm is open weekdays 12-8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24 at 561 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.
Local families are known to spend at least an hour at the farm, enjoying all the festivities. This includes walking aisles of pine trees, checking out the petting zoo, taking advantage of ample photo opportunities and allowing people the choice to cut down their own tree to take home.
“Some families have been coming here for up to 20 years,” said Isabella Sparks, who is working at the tree farm for a third year. “It's their family tradition. They get an ornament every year that says Holloways. I think it’s so cool to see and be part of people's traditions."
The Holloway Farm has been open since Nov. 17. There are still about 3,000 trees available, according to owner Carl Holloway. The farm predominantly grows Monterey Pine trees, which are known to have a very strong pine smell and resilience after being freshly cut.
Holloway's is also known to sell out-of-state trees from Washington and Oregon. These locations help supply Fraser Fir trees, Grand Fir trees and, the most popular, Noble Fir trees. These do cost the farm a little more, but are regarded as high-quality Christmas trees.
Last year, the tree farm had to close early after all trees were sold out, leading to closing the doors by Dec. 11. This left a lot of regulars unhappy. This year, Holloway's bought more trees to ensure more joyous people this season.
“We gambled and bought more trees this year,” Carl Holloway said. “We didn’t know the economy was going to be quite the shape that it is, but it looks like it’s going to be a really good fit. We should have trees all the way through the end of the year."
Even though trees from out of state are pre-cut, the farm has a way to maintain their freshness and quality for all trees.
“The biggest thing is that we keep everything in water all the time,” Holloway said. “Just like you would for your tree stand at home, we have lakes that we stand the trees up in and that’s what keeps them fresh. You get a fresher tree here at Holloway's than you do anywhere else."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Holloway's has some employees who have been working there for over 15 years and local high school and junior college students help during the season as well, including brothers Joey and Jesse Garza who work as stand-pad guys and heard about the opportunity through their football coach at Allan Hancock College.
“When I first came here, I played football at Hancock,” said Joey. “Carl called my coach, saying they needed a couple football players to help move trees so we came out here and Carl just treated us amazingly. My little brother and I both work here, so every year Carl needs help. We always come back to help get things done."
Holloway finds tree safety in the home to be very important as trees can be dangerous if improperly kept. Holloway suggests that some of the trees locals are buying for cheaper prices can be very hazardous.
“We take great care and great pride in trying to give you and your family a tree that’s going to be safe and it’s going to give them a great feeling for the rest of the Christmas season," Holloway said. "So come out to Holloway's and give us a try, see what we’re doing and I think you’ll be buying your tree from Holloway's for the rest of time."
Not everyone had the opportunity to enjoy this farm as a kid, like Jesse Garza, who notes it’s never too late to embrace the holiday cheer.
“For me growing up, I didn’t come out here too much or I don’t think I ever came out here once, but now that I work here I’m amazed," Jesse said. “Even if you come and maybe don’t find the tree you like, just to be out here there is definitely something different to it."
Although the Holloway's Christmas Tree Farm is the largest choose-and-cut tree farm in California and has provided families with trees since 1962, it may be permanently closed after next Christmas season.
“We’d like to thank our community for giving us the continued support they have for the last 60 years,” said Holloway. “We are planning to try to continue with the farm, but there’s a possibility we won’t be. We’ll be here next year, but next year could possibly be our last year."
Holloway shares the plan for the farm is trying to transition the whole operation into the hands of the employees. Allowing the employees to take over the business and continue this Christmas tradition for thousands of families in the Central Coast.
This year trees are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to high demand, the farm will no longer be able to accept reservations, curbside pickup is also available.
Photos: Holloway's Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo celebrates 60 years of spreading Christmas cheer
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.