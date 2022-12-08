The aroma of fresh pine trees and hot cocoa has once again taken over the strip of land off Highway 101 in Nipomo.

Locals are dressing warm, wearing comfortable shoes and readying to enjoy the authentic Christmas experience that is Holloway's Christmas Tree Farm. It's a place where patrons can immerse themselves in all things Christmas, such as picking out the perfect tree, buying festive treats and enjoying time with loved ones.

The farm is open weekdays 12-8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 24 at 561 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you